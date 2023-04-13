Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

The Washington Commanders are on sale, and there are multiple billionaires who are bidding to become the next owner of the NFL franchise. Even for those who wake up in money, there is a limit on how much they want to spend, and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has reached his when it comes to buying the Commanders.

Tilman Fertitta discussed his bid in an appearance on CNBC, and said at some point, a person has to realize when it’s time to make an offer and keep it final.

“I’II be flatout honest, I made a bid on the Washington Commanders for $5.6 billion. That’s the value that Forbes had them at, and at some point you’ve got to draw a line in the sand on everything and that’s where we are,” Fertitta said. “If they can get somebody to pay them more than that, good luck to them. That’s all I can say. I own a franchise, so I love them selling for a lot. But at some point, I don’t think $6 billion is the right number.

“Everybody that’s watched me do business for the last 40 years knows when I draw a line in the sand, I’m done. So, I’m here, you know I can close and that’s the way it is.”

Fertitta’s comments drew curious reactions from league insiders such as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, given $6 billion has been the number thrown around for what the Commanders’ current owner, Daniel Snyder, would want for a sale at the least.

“Interesting, especially the discussion of the $6B number,” Rapoport said via Twitter.

It’ll be interesting to see what Washington ultimately sells for, but one thing’s for sure. If the number is north of $5.6 billion, Fertitta won’t be the man in charge.