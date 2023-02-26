Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta’s bid for Commanders, revealed

The Washington Commanders are up for sale and bidders are lining up to take the team off of Daniel Snyder’s hands. One bidder, tilman fertitta, is looking to own yet another professional sports team.
Fertita, the owner of the Houston Rockets since 2017, is the second owner of an NBA team to show serious interest in the Commanders along with Josh Harris, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. The Rockets owner has placed a bid of over $5 million for the team, according to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
“According to one person with knowledge of the deliberations, Fertitta submitted a bid for the Commanders but is not believed to be a front-runner to purchase the franchise from Daniel Snyder. That person described the sale proceedings as being ‘at a little bit of a standstill’ and estimated Fertitta’s bid was for slightly above $5.5 billion,” writes The Washington Post. “Another person familiar with the matter said Fertitta is interested in the Commanders and is believed to have visited the team’s training facility in Ashburn.”
Jeff Bezos was previously linked to buying the Commanders but Snyder reportedly does not want to sell the team to him, though another report refuted the claim. The Amazon founder is also the owner of the Washington Post, which has reported heavily on the Commanders’ putrid and toxic culture.
The Commanders are coming off of an 8-8-1 record and plan to turn to Sam Howell, an unproven, young quarterback, as the starter for next season but have plenty of stars on the roster, such as Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Allen.