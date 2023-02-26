Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta’s bid for Commanders, revealed

The Washington Commanders are up for sale and bidders are lining up to take the team off of Daniel Snyder’s hands. One bidder, tilman fertitta, is looking to own yet another professional sports team.

Fertita, the owner of the Houston Rockets since 2017, is the second owner of an NBA team to show serious interest in the Commanders along with Josh Harris, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. The Rockets owner has placed a bid of over $5 million for the team, according to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥