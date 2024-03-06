With Adam Peters taking over at general manager and Dan Quinn at head coach, the Washington Commanders are expected to make sweeping changes to their organization. With resources to spend, Washington will be looking to add an influx of talent to their roster.
After releasing Logan Thomas, the Commanders suddenly had a need at tight end. However, that hole has been filled after Washington signed Zach Ertz to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
The tight end began the 2023 season with the Arizona Cardinals, starting seven games. Before his release, Ertz caught 27 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. He signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad to end his campaign. However, Ertz didn't make it back into a regular season game, making him eligible to have free agent conversations with teams.
While the Commanders have Terry McLaurin, Washington is looking for additional receiving help. Only three pass catchers broke 500 receiving yards in 2023. Curtis Samuel, who had 613 receiving yards, is set to be a free agent. Ertz gives whoever is playing quarterback in Washington additional safety blanket.
Over his 12-year career, Zach Ertz has caught 709 passes for 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.
The Commanders are entering a new era of their franchise with Daniel Snyder now gone. As Washington builds from the ground up, Ertz will be in the center of the team's new-look offense.