Josh Harris went into the 2023-24 season, his first campaign as Washington Commanders owner, with the hope that the team would be competitive after a .500 finish the previous year.. But he was also aware that big changes might be unavoidable. A 2-0 start validated this initial optimism, but only briefly, as the Commanders spiraled out of control and ultimately lost their last eight games. Harris is not living in denial, though.
The organization resigned itself to the likelihood that playoff celebrations were not around the corner and traded away Pro Bowl defensive end Montez Sweat and former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, making their intentions crystal clear. Both the roster and management structure were going to undergo massive shake-ups. Fast forward to now, and Washington continues to sever ties with its past.
Tight end Logan Thomas and center Nick Gates are being released, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter, respectively. The Commanders clear an estimated $14 million in cap space for what is a critical offseason.
Thomas, a 2014 fourth-round pick who came to Washington via free agency in 2020, had 55 receptions for 496 yards and four touchdowns last year. He bounced back decently after an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign and should generate some interest on the free agent market.
Gates was among the most reliable protectors on the New York Giants' flimsy offensive line before suffering a serious leg injury in 2021. He returned and played his way to a three-year contract worth $16.5 million with the Commanders last offseason. The team still owes him just under $2 million in guaranteed salary.
The future is now. With new men in charge at all levels and a new franchise quarterback ostensibly on the way, it makes sense for the franchise to revamp its roster. While it is obviously unfortunate things could no longer work out with Logan Thomas and Nick Gates, the added financial flexibility these moves give Washington could help accelerate this challenging rebuild.