Zach Ertz's availability for the Lions-49ers NFC Championship Game is revealed.

The Detroit Lions aim to make their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and bulked up the tight end position for the playoff run. Zach Ertz signed a deal before the start of the postseason, however, he hasn't been utilized just yet. With that in mind, the coaching staff has reportedly made a decision on his playing status for the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit has plenty of good tight ends on the roster right now. For that reason, Ertz will not be activated from the practice squad for Sunday's game, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The veteran tight end could have a chance to play if the Lions make the Super Bowl though.

“The Lions are not activating Zach Ertz off the practice squad for Sunday's NFC title game, per source. Ertz worked hard all week to get ready but [the] team will hold him out.”

Zach Ertz only played seven games this season with the Arizona Cardinals. He dealt with some injury problems throughout this season and ultimately lost the starting job to Trey McBride after the young tight end flashed major potential. Ertz finished the regular season with just 187 yards and a touchdown off of 27 receptions.

The Lions have a rookie stud at tight end right now, as Sam LaPorta looks like a future superstar. He's proven to be a reliable pass option and won't be losing that job anytime soon. Having Zach Ertz on the practice squad makes sense for the Lions, as he'd serve as a brilliant back up option in case Detroit suffers injuries at that position.

With that said, maybe Ertz finds his way to the active roster if the Lions make the Super Bowl. But nothing is guaranteed. For now, the veteran tight end will remain on the practice squad while Detroit attempts to upset the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.