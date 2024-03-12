Concacaf has taken another step towards supporting women's football in the Americas by announcing the launch of the inaugural W Champions Cup, set to kick off in August this year. The competition will pit the premier women's club teams from North and Central America,, including three NWSL teams, and the Caribbean against each other, following the successful conclusion of the W Gold Cup, where the USWNT triumphed over Brazil.
However, the W Champions Cup is not just another tournament; it's poised to become a crucial qualifying event for the yet-to-be-announced FIFA Women's Club World Cup. The tournament will feature a diverse lineup, including the three teams from the NWSL, three from Mexico's Liga MX Femenil and five others from across the region, encompassing a total of 11 teams battling for supremacy.
The competition structure is designed to ensure an engaging and competitive format, starting with a preliminary round that will see teams from Canada and El Salvador vie for a spot among the nine other teams. These teams will then be divided into two groups of five, embarking on a journey of four matches each — two at home and two away — between August and October. The top two teams from each group will advance to a centralized final four event, with a conclusion to the tournament in May 2025.
Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani, expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament as a pivotal next step in the development of women's football within the region. Since the launch of Concacaf's women's football in 2019, there has been a concerted effort to enhance the national team competitions.
“When we launched our Concacaf W women's football strategy … we focused on … providing opportunities for women and girls to develop a passion for football at all levels of the sport. We have made significant progress in those areas, albeit with much work more to do, and the growth of leagues and clubs is an important next phase in our strategy,” Montagliani said as part of the announcement, as reported by ESPN. “The W Champions Cup will provide a tremendous sporting opportunity for clubs in Concacaf, and we look forward to the first edition commencing in August this year, to crowning a first champion in May 2025, and to delivering an exciting pathway to the new FIFA Women's Club World Cup.”