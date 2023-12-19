The contract catapults Sanchez to the top of the NWSL's highest-paid players.

In a landmark move, the Houston Dash have re-signed Maria Sanchez, the Mexican international, to a $1.5 million deal, marking a significant moment in NWSL history.

This deal is the largest in the league's history. The contract, spanning three years with a mutual option for a fourth, is valued close to $1.5 million, encompassing guaranteed money and bonuses, assuming the option year is utilized.

This groundbreaking contract surpasses the previous record held by Trinity Rodman, who signed a $1.1 million contract over four years with the league in early 2022. Rodman's deal, amounting to approximately $281,000 per year in guaranteed funds, set the benchmark until Sanchez's recent deal.

Sanchez, a key figure in Mexican soccer with 64 international caps, solidified her position with Houston on a full-time basis before the 2022 NWSL season, following a brief loan period in 2021. Her performance in 2023 was noteworthy, as she played in every regular-season match for Houston, showcasing her significant impact on the field.

“We are excited to share the signing of Maria Sanchez, a pivotal player and person on and off of the pitch,” Dash general manager Alex Singer said, via Jeff Kassouf of The Equalizer. “Maria’s is a difference maker who embodies the ambition our club has – her world class left foot and attacking abilities, her desire to be a champion in Houston, and authentic connection to our community are what makes her a club leader. Securing Maria’s long-term future was a priority as we know she will play an important role for the Dash for years to come. Signing Maria to this robust, new deal signifies our commitment to investing in infrastructure and talent on the pitch and direction of our club.”

The deal is not just a personal victory for Sanchez but also highlights the growing investment and recognition of talent in women's soccer.