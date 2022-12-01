Published December 1, 2022

By Dante Turo · 2 min read

Over the last few years, the WWE Universe has seen a different side to Jey Uso than we’ve seen in years past. With Jimmy Uso out of action with an injury and Roman Reigns returning with his new “Tribal Chief” character in August 2020, Jey Uso got thrown into the main event scene.

Throughout Roman and Jey’s feud, they put on some classic matches in the Thunderdome. Their Hell in a Cell match is still near the top of my list for best matches during this Roman Reigns title run. The storytelling between the two was so great, and this storyline elevated Jey Uso to a level he could’ve never reached as a tag team partner.

Jey Uso showed that he could main-event PPVs and put on incredible matches. We all know how talented the Usos are, but we never knew what they could do alone. Now that we know what Jey can do solo, the question is, can he cement himself as a main event star?

It can be tough transitioning somebody from the tag team division to the main event scene, especially when they’ve been in a team for their entire career, but it’s not impossible. Their career paths were a little different, but Kofi Kingston escaped the tag team scene and won the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 35. Even though Jey Uso never had a singles run like Kofi has before being in the New Day, Jey went solo long enough without Jimmy to prove he could go the same route.

There’s a possibility that Jey Uso is the one to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, but would he be a credible champion if he did? My answer is yes. I believe the Bloodline story and the matches he’d have with Roman Reigns would elevate and solidify him as a main event star and a credible Undisputed Universal Champion.

I don’t believe the Usos should split up, but Jey Uso could definitely have a solo run while Jimmy is in his corner or potentially team up with Solo Sikoa. I’m not saying the WWE should do this, but they can do this if they want to go in this direction. Plus, even if he doesn’t win the big one, a Jey Uso US/Intercontinental title run sounds fantastic.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!