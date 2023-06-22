The Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles matchup has been the premiere rivalry in the NFC East division over the last decade or so due to the struggles of the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, and Demarcus Lawrence said that there is not a big gap between the Cowboys and Eagles going into the 2023 NFL season.

“I don't feel like it's a huge gap at all,” Demarcus Lawrence told The Associated Press' Rob Maadi on the AP Pro Football Podcast when asked about the disparity between the teams, according to Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

The Cowboys and Eagles split their two games last year. The Eagles won the game in Philadelphia, while the Cowboys won the game in Dallas. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was out for the game in Dallas on Christmas Eve. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew played in the game. Lawrence believes the Cowboys made adjustments that are needed to close the gap to the Eagles.

“I feel like it comes down to certain details,” Lawrence said, via Gordon. “Not just the scheme, but also your locker room. I feel like through this time right now when we headed to training camp, that we made those adjustments, we learned those different things that we need to learn about our teammates so we can fully function the way we should out there on the field.”

The Cowboys will have to figure out how to beat the Eagles with Jalen Hurts, knowing that he is locked in long-term with the team. Lawrence believes his team can do that.