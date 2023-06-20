Troy Aikman had many existential comments in a Monday morning interview about where his career is going, and if he will ever join an NFL front office as a GM.

The Hall of Fame QB was interviewed on Sportsradio 86.7 FM by the “Norm and D Invasion” show and spoke about his broadcasting career as well as what may come next.

“The talk has always come up about whether or not I want to be a general manager. And I think that has passed. But there may come a time that I’d be interested in just helping out with a club, with an organization, and not necessarily in an official capacity. I think that would be enjoyable,” Aikman pondered.

Aikman broadcasted on FOX with partner Joe Buck for over twenty years after getting started in 2002. Last year, they made the jump together to ESPN's Monday Night Football on similar five-year deals worth a combined $165 million.

The former Cowboy legend has been in the news lately, after being spotted with his new 34-year-old girlfriend on vacation in Italy. It appears he was divorced from his second wife several years back, and has moved on with his life despite no official announcement.

He made similar comments about youth and the passage of time in the same interview, and has clearly been introspective about his life in recent years.

“I always have been [mindful] of our time being limited. So, I posed the question to myself a lot that, you know, if you’ve got ‘X’ number of years left, what exactly do you want to do with that time?” Aikman remarked.

Whether or not he decides to join an organization like the Cowboys or an NFL front office after his retirement from broadcasting, Troy Aikman has had an incredible career, on and off the field.