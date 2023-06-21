Dallas Cowboys signal caller Dak Prescott has been training with his former running back Ezekiel Elliott and says he “looks great,” according to Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News.

The two, along with other Cowboys players, are spending free time in the summer working out at Prescott's house. Prescott installed a 55-yard turf practice field at his house during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cowboys players used the space while team facilities were closed. It became known as “the Dakyard.”

“That's my best friend,” Prescott said. “We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan.”

Elliott was released by the Cowboys this offseason due to the emergence of running back Tony Pollard. Pollard is younger and cheaper, and at this point, more explosive than Elliott. Elliott's massive contract became too much for the Cowboys to allocate to a running back.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, Prescott publicly wants Elliott to rejoin the team. The running-back turns 28 next week and the free agent market for him is proving to be pretty dry. If no other team claims him, it's looking like there's a real chance Elliott returns to the Cowboys.

Elliott was arguably the league's best running back over the course of his first three seasons. He led the NFL in rushing twice, but his production has steadily dropped off since. Elliott averaged under 60 yards per game in each of his last two seasons.

Still, the 3x Pro Bowler is highly effective as a short-yardage and goal line back. Even in a reduced role behind Pollard, Elliott scored 24 touchdowns over the past two year.