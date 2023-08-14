Dallas Cowboys country breathed a collective sigh of relief Monday afternoon when reports of Zack Martin's contract restructure began popping up, but it appears that at least one player on the team knew things would all work out eventually. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence spoke to reporters minutes before news broke of Martin's settlement with the franchise.

““I know what’s up, man,” Lawrence said, per Patrik Walker of dallascowboys.com. “Zack’s gonna be ok. The Cowboys are gonna be ok. We'll see him soon.”

Lawrence evidently did know what was up with Martin's contract dispute. Less than an hour after Lawrence's comments, reports emerged that the Cowboys are restructuring Martin's contract to give him an $8.5 million raise over the next two seasons.

The sentiment that Martin and the front office would eventually reach an agreement that would prevent the All-Pro guard from missing any regular season action in a holdout was one that was shared by many in the media and on the team, including Martin himself. Tyler Smith told reporters in Oxnard that Martin told him and the rest of the offensive line to hold down the fort until he returned to the field.

“[Martin] texted us, we're still close,” Smith said. “We're still in full support of him. He was just like, ‘Set the tone, I'll be there soon.'”

Martin's prediction, and later Lawrence's, both turned out to be true. The Cowboys will get one of the league's top linemen back just with a pair of preseason games left before Week 1.