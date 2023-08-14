The Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro guard Zack Martin have reportedly reached a deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Martin will end his holdout and return to the Cowboys.

Zack Martin had been holding out from training camp with the Cowboys due to frustration with his contract status. He is known as one of the top guards in the game, and although there were some curious comments from owner Jerry Jones, the two sides were able to come to an agreement. It is good news that Martin will be reporting to the team, and there will no longer be any concern regarding him missing regular season time, even though that might not have been a serious concern for many.

The Cowboys gave Martin a raise that gives him more than $18 million per year through his contract, according to Rapoport. It ended up being a raise of more than $8 million.

As always, the Cowboys are expected to be contenders, and that is no different than any other year. Martin being back in the fold will be a big boost. Dallas is accustomed to having a strong offensive line, and Martin has been a part of that throughout his career.

The Cowboys brought in Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks this offseason. Stephon Gilmore should pair nicely with Trevon Diggs on the other side, and Brandin Cooks gives Dak Prescott another quality wide receiver outside of CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys have two more preseason games to play before they go on the road in week 1 to play the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.