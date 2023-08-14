The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2023 season in the peculiar position of being a talented team with a low confidence level. Dallas is 24-10 in the regular season over the last two years, with both seasons coming to an end early in the playoffs thanks to some questionable late-game decision-making against the San Francisco 49ers.

Getting over that playoff hump will require some new faces as well as significant competition among existing players. With that in mind, here are some current Cowboys starters who could be in danger of losing their starting roles in training camp.

Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2023 NFL season

Michael Gallup

Ever since his 1,000-yard receiving season in 2019, Michael Gallup has not been the same threat on the field. His receiving yards total has dropped each season since, bottoming out at just 424 yards last year. Despite playing in five more games, this total was less than the 2021 season. Gallup has been plagued by an inability to catch the football. His catch rate of 52.7% was the worst among Cowboys players with 10-plus targets last year. This put him far below the NFL average of 63.3%, placing him among the lowest in the league. Gallup's career average sits at 55%.

Second-year man Jalen Tolbert is one player who can make a serious push for Gallup's job as Dallas' number-three wideout. The former third-round pick out of South Alabama struggled as a rookie — making only two catches for 12 yards across eight games in his debut season — but early reports from Cowboys training camp have noted that the 24-year-old looks much improved.

In Dallas' first preseason game this summer, Tolbert hauled in both of his targets, scored a touchdown, and was unlucky to have a long catch called back for offensive pass interference. The second-year wideout also impressed the Dallas coaching staff, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer in particular, with his mental preparation this year.

“Ask him to see his notebook one day,” Schottenheimer said to reporters. “It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen — the way he prepares his mind. For a young player, a second-year player, I was blown away. I told him to save that, and I used that in the front of the (offensive meeting) because it’s dynamic. That’s what this game requires. It’s not just talent. He’s figuring it out. He’s also working his ass off.” If Jalen Tolbert is able to consistently demonstrate improvement on the field, he will push a declining Gallup for the final wide receiver spot in the Dallas Cowboys starting lineup.

Johnathan Hankins

Veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins is the second-oldest player on this Cowboy defense and he appears to be slowing down entering his 11th NFL season. Hankins' 10 games played and four starts were both the lowest since his early days with the New York Giants. His Pro Football Focus Player Grade of 46.0 also puts him in the “Poor” category.

Enter rookie defensive tackle Mazi Smith. The Michigan lineman drew comparisons to former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowler Dontari Poe with his size and athleticism and has the upside to be a long-time player in the league. Smith is a stout run defender who is more than just a big body. He racked up an impressive 48 tackles in his senior season with the Wolverines.

Smith has the tools, yet still needs more consistency to become an NFL starter. The Cowboys will likely want Smith learning behind Johnathan Hankins initially, but don't be surprised if the rookie starts receiving the lion's share of the snaps as the season goes on.