The Dallas Cowboys are about to start a brutal stretch of their schedule, but wide receiver Brandin Cooks has a message to the team

The Dallas Cowboys are feeling good after dismantling the Washington Commanders 45-10 on Thanksgiving Day.

Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks led the team with 72 receiving yards on four receptions and also scored a touchdown in the game.

Things now get dicey for the Cowboys, as their next five games are against teams with winning records. But Cooks is ready for the challenge, according to Ed Werder of ESPN:

“Watch for our postgame interview on @SportsCenter with Brandin Cooks. The Cowboys receiver, when I asked about next five games being against opponents with winning records, said, “It’s go time.”'

The Cowboys brutal five-week stretch starts against the Seattle Seahawks next Thursday, and then continues against the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions. None of those games will be easy, though the Cowboys have looked very good of late.

Dallas is currently 8-3, good for 2nd place in the NFC East. Should they be able to run the gauntlet through this five-game stretch and win three, four, or even all five games, many fans will need to consider the Cowboys legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

It will be a lot easier if they play like they did on Thursday. Prescott threw for 331 yards in his fifth consecutive game with at least two TD passes, one shy of his career best. DaRon Bland also set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown this season, and the Cowboys extended their longest home winning streak in 42 years to 13 by pulling away for the blowout win against the Commanders.