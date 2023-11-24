DaRon Bland sounds off after the Cowboys demolished the Commanders in Week 12, thanks in part to his historic pick-6.

The Dallas Cowboys carved up the Washington Commanders Thursday night like they did to the Turkeys after their 45-10 win over their NFC East division rivals, with cornerback DaRon Bland emerging as one of the biggest heroes for the team on Thanksgiving Day.

Bland made the day even more memorable for the Cowboys when he scored on an interception of Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and in the process, set a new single-season NFL record for pick-6s.

All Bland wanted to do Thursday was contribute to the Cowboys' defense — and show off his skills to his teammates.

“Actually, I wanted to show my teammates my return skills,” Bland said after the game, per The Associated Press. “That’s what they said, ‘We’ve seen a lot of pick-6s, we got to see one with return skills.’ Hopefully, I showed them.”

Bland's touchdown was the cherry on top of the Cowboys' masterpiece on the field. With his touchdown, Dallas extended its lead to 35 points and gave their fans plenty more to celebrate on an already fantastic day. Dak Prescott had Dallas supporters buzzing all game long, as he finished with 331 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 22 of his 32 throws.

With six more games remaining in the regular-season schedule of the Cowboys, one can expect there's at least one more quarterback who's going to get victimized by a DaRon Bland pick-6 in 2023.

The Cowboys, who improved to 8-3 and are now on a three-game win streak, are scheduled to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.