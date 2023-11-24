Sports media personality Skip Bayless is ecstatic about what he saw from his Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys improved to an impressive record of 8-3 on the 2023-24 NFL season with a dominant home victory over their divisional rivals, the Washington Commanders. Prescott was very solid in this game, which was the third straight victory for the Cowboys (all in blowout fashion), consistently making a mockery of the Commanders' shaky defensive unit throughout the Thanksgiving Day afternoon.

One person who was ecstatic about the Cowboys' demolition of their divisional rivals was FS1 sports media personality and noted fanatic of the Cowboys Skip Bayless, who took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his thoughts several times throughout the afternoon.

“THAT'S 13 IN A ROW AT HOME AVERAGING NEARLY 40 PER GAME,” wrote Bayless after the game. “Next up: Seattle at home, then Philadelphia at home.”

Bayless also had some lofty historical praise for his favorite team, which now sits firmly in playoff position as the season enters its home stretch.

“As I said this morning on Undisputed … this is the best Cowboy team since Michael Irvin's 1995 Super Bowl team. He will join me tomorrow at 9:30 E to discuss that,” wrote Bayless.

Bayless also noted how quickly the Cowboys were able to run up the score in the fourth quarter.

“As I keep saying, the Dallas Cowboys are THE MOST EXPLOSIVE TEAM IN THE NFL. This was a 20-10 game going to the 4th quarter, after a tryptophan 3rd quarter. It is now 45-10,” wrote Bayless.

Up next for the Cowboys is a home game against the Seattle Seahawks on November 30.