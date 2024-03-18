The Dallas Cowboys haven't really been in front of the headlines this free agency. Yes, several moves have already been made, but there's still a lot of work to be done following the mass exodus of players from the team. While the fans await more front-office decisions, a recent promotion has gone underway among the coaching staff.
Defensive backs coach Al Harris is expected to be promoted to assistant head coach, per Cowboys Wire's Todd Brock. Harris joined Mike McCarthy's staff when the latter took over as head coach in 2020. Both are now entering their fifth season with the Cowboys and have steered the team to the playoffs three times in the last four years.
A former NFL defensive back himself, Harris has experience coaching secondary units in the pros and in college prior to joining the Cowboys. He's had stints with the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs and Florida Atlantic University.
As a player, Harris was a two-time Pro Bowler, having been selected in 2007 and 2008 while suiting up for the Green Bay Packers. Throughout his 14-year career, the defensive back amassed regular-season totals of 470 combined tackles (424 solo and 46 assisted), 140 passes defended, 21 interceptions, 407 interception yards and 3 pick sixes.
Making the playoffs for a total of six seasons, Harris tallied 35 combined tackles (32 solo), 10 passes defended and a returned touchdown in 12 postseason games.
The Cowboys' quiet free agency so far
All is good and well for Al Harris himself it seems. The same can't be said for America's Team, however. Looking at what's transpired in recent days, plenty of faces last year won't be around come September. As mentioned earlier, a mass departure from the Cowboys ensued, with big names such as Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard and Tyler Biadasz included. All in all, seven free agents have been lost to the market while two more players have been released.
In return, the team has re-signed three FAs while landing Eric Kendricks from the outside. There are plenty of patches to be fixed, so the Dallas fandom will have to wait and see what the Cowboys have in mind moving forward.