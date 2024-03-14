Coach Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones have done it. They have gotten the Dallas Cowboys their first NFL Free Agency signing this offseason. Eric Kendricks is heading to them instead of the San Francisco 49ers. While it looked like he had a done deal with the Kyle Shanahan-led squad, he had a change of heart which could impact the rest of the upcoming moves for both teams.
Apparently, Eric Kendricks preferred to play for Mike Zimmer's Cowboys, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Kendricks then got the interest of Zimmer. This is why when Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy gave him an offer, he did not refuse. It was despite him just needing to sign a one-year deal to join the 49ers.
Kendricks now becomes the first NFL Free Agency signing for the Cowboys. A lot of fans were anticipating the team to get someone or move a player around. With an All-Pro linebacker set to run their defense, the wait may have just been worth it.
For the 49ers, they will continue to scour for another defensive specialist. This need is urgent given that Dre Greenlaw will take a while to recover from his Achilles injury and regain his groove. He would have reunited with Coach Brandon Staley who also left the Los Angeles Chargers for more green pastures.
The Cowboys' defense gets scarier
Kendricks wants to find a permanent home where he can compete. He did not have the best year with the Chargers but his numbers were still fairly serviceable. He racked up 117 combined tackles with 38 of them being assisted. His ability to take down quarterbacks may have mellowed down since his days with the Minnesota Vikings but he still got 3.5 sacks last season. All of this comes in handy for a squad that could not contain Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers offense for an early postseason exit.
Zimmer and the Cowboys will surely be able to utilize him to the best of his abilities. He will now join Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and Eric Scott Jr. among others to help this squad get back into Super Bowl contention by February.