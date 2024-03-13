The Dallas Cowboys have not made the same type of splash in free agency that teams including their rivals the Philadelphia Eagles have made. While the Eagles have gone out and gotten star running back Saquon Barkley, the Cowboys haven't made a move anywhere near that caliber despite owner Jerry Jones' penchant for doing so.
The free agency season is still just getting started. Players can't officially sign until Wednesday. That didn't stop Bayless from unloading on the owner of his favorite team.
Meanwhile, Dak Prescott has made headlines for surprising legal reasons. The Cowboys actually lost a young star running back to the Titans while speculation has run rampant as to who might replace him.
Bayless' comments are sure to put the franchise on notice. He did not hold back over what is now being seen as the team losing ground to its rivals in more ways than anyone ever expected.
Bayless' Comments on Jones, Cowboys
Bayless had a NSFW comment that encapsulated exactly what he was feeling. While the Cowboys have talked about going all in in an effort to win a Super Bowl after such a long drought, Bayless clearly isn't buying it. He didn't mention Cowboys owner Jerry Jones by name but fans seemed to realize he was blasting the Cowboys owner while questioning his commitment to winning a championship. The Cowboys' offseason has been seen as mediocre at best, if not a disaster so far.
Jones has been roasted on social media by fans after saying the Cowboys are “all in” for free agency, something Bayless took aim at.
All in, my ass.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 12, 2024
Fans Respond to Bayless Frustrations
Fans teased Bayless for his choice of words while speculating that the pending Derrick Henry addition by the Ravens may have sparked his tweet. The Cowboys lost star running back Tony Pollard and seemingly have nothing to show for it. Quarterback Dak Prescott could be headed for another rough year if the Cowboys don't find a way to make a splash in free agency or the draft, and Bayless seems to recognize it as well as anyone else.