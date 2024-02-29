The Dallas Cowboys are hard at work trying to figure out how to get themselves over the hump in the playoffs next season, but off the field, team owner Jerry Jones is dealing with some legal drama. Jones has been appealing a decision that would require him to take a paternity test to determine whether or not he is the biological father of a woman named Alexandra Davis.
Davis has alleged that she is the product of a relationship Jones had with her mother in the mid-1990s, and the judge initially ruled in her favor, ordering Jones to take a paternity test. Jones quickly appealed the ruling, but it ended up getting denied on Thursday, meaning that Jones will have to take a paternity test to find out whether or not he's the father of Davis.
“A judge has upheld a decision requiring Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 27-year-old woman who says the billionaire is her biological father. A Texas judge on Wednesday rejected an appeal from Jones of a 2022 ruling in a paternity case brought by Alexandra Davis, who previously alleged in a separate lawsuit that she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother in the mid-1990s. Attorneys for Jones are challenging the constitutionality of the Texas law that would compel genetic testing of Jones.” – ESPN
Jones is attempting to argue the legality of a paternity test, but there's not much that can be done to avoid it at this point, and one way or another, he's going to find out whether or not he's Davis' father. This is certainly an interesting storyline, and it will be worth keeping tabs on how this unfolds now that Jones will have to take a paternity test.