Dak Prescott is entering the last year of his current contract with the Dallas Cowboys, which is why the possibility of extending him has been among the major issues hovering around the team in the offseason. But there's definitely an intent on the part of the Cowboys to get a deal done sooner than later, with team executive vice president Stephen Jones implying on Tuesday that Dallas wants Prescott to continue being a Cowboy beyond the 2024 season (via Jon Machota of The Athletic).
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on if they want to get a contract extension done with Dak Prescott: “Oh yes, absolutely.”
Jones said they have not thought about life without Prescott. “Our whole thing with Dak is him being a Cowboy. That’s all that’s on our mind.”
To finalize a new deal with Prescott is going to be easier said than done for the Cowboys, who also seemingly want to lower the quarterback's staggering $59.4 million cap hit in 2024.
The Cowboys inked Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract extension back in 2021, and while playoff success has been hard to come by for the team in the Prescott era, he is still viewed by many as a solid signal-caller Dallas can't afford to lose.
Selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 30-year-old Prescott played in all 17 games in the 2023 NFL campaign and passed for 4,516 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 69.5 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries.