The Dallas Cowboys are limping into another offseason with the stench of disappointment growing more intolerable by the year in Jerry World. Genuine championship aspirations cannot exist in this fan base until the team proves it in the playoffs. As Aaron Sorkin brilliantly writes in “A Few Good Men,” everything else is just smoke-filled coffeehouse c**p.
That being said, the Cowboys cannot tend to their sorrows all offseason long and wait for the miserable cycle to begin again in September. They must upgrade their roster in the NFL Draft and free agency to decrease the odds of suffering another agonizing playoff defeat. The NFC East might hold some answers on that front.
The “Saquon Barkley to Dallas” narrative is being pushed once again. “The Cowboys should raid their rival’s closet and sign Saquon Barkley,” Robert Griffin III posted on X. “Saquads is a 3 down back, who brings both flash and SUBSTANCE. The Quad God is still one of the most dynamic players in the NFL with the ball in his hands in the open field. Time for these stars to unite.”
Would Cowboys see Saquon Barkley as worthwhile upgrade?
This potential pairing is quickly becoming a favorite of ESPN and the media as a whole, with former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum calling Barkley “a perfect fit” for the Dallas backfield. The New York Giants are not expected to use the franchise tag on the two-time Pro Bowl selection, and the Cowboys likely share the same stance on RB Tony Pollard. Therefore, the door is seemingly wide open for a union once considered unfathomable.
The cost to attain Saquon Barkley's services might be more than Jerry Jones is willing to spend, however. No. 26 was inefficient as a ball carrier last year, totaling just 3.9 yards per carry, but the Giants' feeble offensive line certainly factored into the drop-off. Heath and age– 27 can mark a big decline for running backs– are undeniable concerns, though.
Dallas has plenty to ponder, including Griffin's point about Barkley's versatility. If Pollard hits the open market, the Cowboys will want to replace him with another player who can be a weapon in the passing game. Why not go with one who has a higher ceiling?
This possible move could also pour some fuel right back into the Cowboys' annual hype train, which is one that currently remains derailed courtesy of the Green Bay Packers.