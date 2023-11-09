Martavis Bryant is now on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad after being reinstated following multiple suspensions from the NFL.

After being reinstated to the NFL by Commissioner Roger Goodell, wide receiver Martavis Bryant is back in the league. The Dallas Cowboys recently signed Bryant to their practice squad, hoping that he can turn back the clock and get back into football form. Bryant played with the XFL's Vegas Vipers in the summer, but he's now back in the big leagues with the big dogs.

It should take some time for Bryant to get fully prepared for the NFL, both mentally and physically, but he seems ready for the process. He believes he's still extremely capable of making an impact and vouched that all he needed was an opportunity.

“The sky’s the limit for me. I know I’m 31, but I’m still fast, still big, still want to play football,” Bryant told reporters, per Michael Gehlken at Dallas Morning News.

Bryant was suspended on multiple occasions from the NFL, in both 2015 and 2016, and then finally given the boot from the league after 2018. He was constantly in the news for failing to pass the NFL's substance abuse policy, which connects players to recreational and performance-enhancing drugs. While trying to get out of that loop, Bryant mentioned it was a dark time in his life, saying he went to “places” in his mind that were unhealthy.

“Places that you couldn’t even imagine, some really dark places and times. I really would not like to talk about it because I worked so hard to get through those moments,” Bryant shared.

With a new opportunity on the Cowboys lying on the table, it's time for Bryant to show the world what he has left in the tank. When he first entered the league he was a reliable pass catcher and top-notch red zone target, so only time will tell how much of that Bryant still has to show.