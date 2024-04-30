The New York Knicks are putting on an impressive display in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Knicks lead their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against the 76ers 3-1. Of course, Joel Embiid has given New York a hard time, but not without challenges. Former Knicks forward Charles Oakley made a hilarious Dunkin Donuts comparison to Embiid amid his injury woes.
Ex-Knicks star calls Joel Embiid out
Oakley did not hesitate to criticize Embiid after the star center vocalized his effort to keep playing despite being injured.
“Everybody says he's hurt. If you're hurt, stay home and watch it on TV like everybody else is doing. I don't want to hear this, ‘I'm giving it all.' You're a seven-footer shooting 3s. I mean, you stand out around the 3-point line what the guards gonna do?” Oakley said Tuesday on Sirius XM NBA Radio's “The Starting Lineup” show.
“So I think that, you know, they cry too much. All these guys in the league cry too much. He's too big to be crying. I'm sorry I said about two years ago, he could be the next Wilt Chamberlain. I don't know. He could be the next Dunkin Donut or somebody because he just cry,” Oakley added.
Charles Oakley's Dunkin Donuts take on Joel Embiid is hilarious and deemed a bit harsh by some, but surely his words come from a good place.
Embiid won the 2022-23 NBA MVP award after a stellar regular season campaign. Nevertheless, Embiid's 76ers squad was knocked out of the second round of the playoffs in seven games by the Boston Celtics.
Embiid returned strong in 2023-24, but injuries prevented him from fully helping his team. He finds himself managing a knee and eye issue during the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Knicks. He has had some incredible outings, but it has not yet resulted in team success.
Is Charles Oakley's questioning of Embiid valid? The answer lies in Philadelphia's response amid their deficit.
Knicks look to close out series against 76ers in Game 5
New York has battled hard the entire series and has the opportunity to advance to the next round with a win over Philly on Tuesday night. Game 5 is being held at Madison Square Garden, so best believe Knicks players and fans will biting at the chomp for success.
Jalen Brunson has been New York's incredible leader throughout the regular season and the playoffs. Brunson averaged 28.7 points per game in 2023-24. The 76ers have played tough defense on the star guard, but he has still managed to be productive offensively.
Brunson has scored 22, 24, 39, and 47 points respectively through the first four games of the series. He will be vital to New York's attack in Game 5 alongside a stellar cast of role players.
Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Donte DiVincenzo have been huge for the Knicks. All three have played a combination of intense perimeter defense and been serviceable scorers during the series. It will be interesting to see who has a standout night in this pivotal Game 5 matchup.
All in all, Joel Embiid will not have Dunkin Donuts on his mind on Tuesday night. He will bring an intense desire to win to MSG. For this reason, the Knicks cannot take the 76ers lightly and must make every effort to get the series-ending win.