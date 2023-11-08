The Cowboys were not the only team who kept a close eye on wide receiver Martavis Bryant, as the Titans and the Lions also showed interest.

NFL fans dusted off their memory banks recently when it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys were signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant to their practice squad.

Before partnering up with Dallas, though, there were also two other teams that showed interest in the veteran wideout — the Detroit Lions and the Tennessee Titans, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“The #Titans and #Lions were both interested in Martavis Bryant. He was scheduled to go to Tennessee if there wasn’t a deal with Dallas.”

It can be remembered that Martavis Bryant, who last played for the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018, was suspended indefinitely that same year by the NFL due to multiple substance abuse policy violations. With the league finally reinstating the former Clemson Tigers star wideout last week, it opened the door for Bryant to move a step closer to seeing action in an NFL game again.

Bryant's addition to the Cowboys can be a boost for the team's offense which is already third in the NFL through nine weeks with 27.5 points per game, but just 12th overall with 234.9 passing yards per contest. The Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb as their unquestioned No. 1 target downfield for quarterback Dak Prescott, but they still could use some more depth behind the star wide receiver. Apart from Lamb, there is no other Dallas player with more than 330 receiving yards so far in the 2023 NFL regular season.

The Titans and Lions showed interest in Martavis Bryant

The Titans would have been an interesting landing spot for Bryant. For one, that would have reunited him with former Clemson teammate DeAndre Hopkins. Tennessee has an uninspiring passing attack that is averaging just a few yards short of 190 a game. The Lions, on the other hand, don't seem to be in an urgent need to add a receiver, as they are sixth in the NFL with 259.3 passing yards per contest, but there is always room for improvement for them.

In 44 games (36 with the Steelers and eight with the Raiders) from 2014 to 2018, Bryant managed to rack up 2,183 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 145 receptions, including during a Wild Card showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015 that's still considered to be among the most insane ever in the history of the league.