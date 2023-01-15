Micah Parsons will have all the inspiration and motivation he needs to ball out this Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild-Card Round this Sunday. After all, Parsons is now officially a member of #GirlDad nation.

The Cowboys linebacker announced the exciting news via his official Twitter account.

7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl! #girldad

With that thrilling personal news, Micah Parsons should be all fired up on the field versus the Buccaneers. He will be locked in on getting into the backfield and invading Brady’s space, which is a major key to success for the Cowboys, who finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a 12-5 record.

Coming off a letdown 26-6 road loss to the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 18, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys look to rebound with a huge victory versus Tampa Bay, which had already beaten Dallas back in the regular season. The Buccaneers beat the Cowboys in Week 1 in Arlington, 19-3.

Parsons is one of the most disruptive defensive players in the NFL today, and his ability to get to the opposing quarterback is a key factor in the success of the Cowboys in the regular season. In 2022, Parsons collected 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles with 42 solo tackles for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys enter the playoffs with just 20.1 points allowed per game in the 2022 NFL season — good for fifth-best in the NFL. They also ended the regular season second overall with an 8.94 percent defensive sack rate.