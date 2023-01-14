The Dallas Cowbouys will open up the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard Round. It’s the final game of Wildcard Weekend and we’re here to showcase our NFL odds series and deliver a Cowboys-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

The Cowboys started the season with a loss to the Buccaneers, the team they face this Monday night. Moreover, Dak Prescott suffered an injury that looked dire at the time. But the Cowboys busted four wins in a row with backup quarterback Cooper Rush leading them. Then, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles before Prescott returned from his injury to lead a victory over the Detroit Lions. Dallas went 7-3 the rest of the way to earn a playoff spot and even could have won the division in the final weekend. Likewise, they racked up wins over multiple playoff teams like the Eagles, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings.

The Bucs started the season 2-0. Next, they lost two in a row. They lost another three in a row after beating the Atlanta Falcons. Ultimately, they hovered around .500 all season before winning the division on the second-to-last weekend of the season by beating the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys and Bucs have played each other two times in the playoffs, which took place in the 1980s. Significantly, the Cowboys won both games. The Bucs defeated the Cowboys 31-29 in Tampa last season when the teams met.

The Cowboys are 12-5 this season. Also, they are 4-4 on the road. Dallas is 13-17 in playoff road games. However, they have lost eight playoff road games in a row. The Cowboys have not won a road playoff game since January 17, 1993. Consequently, when they face the Bucs on Monday, it will be January 16, nearly 30 years exactly to the day.

The Bucs enter the playoffs with an 8-9 record. Additionally, they are 5-4 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs are 7-4 at home in their playoff history. Substantially, their season last year ended with a 30-27 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the Cowboys-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Buccaneers Odds

Dallas Cowboys: -2.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-106)

Under: 45.5 (-114)

How To Watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

TV: ABC, ESPN + ESPN Depoprtes

Stream: NFL

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys must move the football efficiently. Last year, they struggled out of the gate against the San Francisco 49ers and could not recover. Prescott has a 66.2 percent completion rate with a 91.1 quarterback rating. Moreover, he threw for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. But is Prescott ready to take that next step and win a road playoff game? He has an 87.9 quarterback rating in four playoff games. Substantially, he has passed for 1,048 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Tony Pollard rushed 193 times for 1,007 yards, nine touchdowns, and caught 39 passes for 371 yards for three scores. Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliot rushed 231 times for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. Ceedee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. Likewise, Dalton Schultz had 57 catches for 577 yards and five scores. Micah Parsons was amazing on defense, with 42 solo tackles and 13.5 sacks.

The Cowboys could cover the spread if they score early and do not turn the ball over. Ultimately, they must use Pollard and Elliot efficiently, and Prescott must play clean football. The Cowboys must pressure Brady.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Bucs are trying to prove that their mediocore season was a fluke. However, their offense had plenty of blame, despite Brady’s best efforts. Brady had a 66.8 percent completion rate with a 90.7 quarterback rating. Moreover, he threw for 4,646 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Brady has a career playoff quarterback rating of 90.4. Likewise, he has thrown for 13,049 yards, 86 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions through 47 playoff games.

Leonard Fournette had a ‘down’ season, rushing 189 times for 668 yards and six touchdowns. Likewise, he caught 73 passes for 523 yards and three scores. Rachaad White rushed 129 times for 481 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Mike Evans caught 77 passes for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns. Chris Godwin added 104 catches for 1,023 yards for three touchdowns. The defense played well to help propel the Bucs. Correspondingly, Devin White had 73 solo tackes and 5.5 sacks, while Lavonte David had 80 solo tackles and three sacks.

The Buccaneers could cover the spread if they run the ball efficiently to help give Brady more time. Additionally, they must stop Lamb, Pollard, and Elliot on the other side of the ball.

Final Cowboys-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

To make a Cowboys-Buccaneers prediction, you must understand the scenarios. Also, it is noteworthy to realize Brady has never lost to the Cowboys. Many people believe the Cowboys will end the 30-year road playoff slump. Conversely, I am not one of them. They have performed terribly in big-game situations recently. Consequently, they are more likely to repeat the cycle.

Final Cowboys-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2.5 (-110)