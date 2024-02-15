Mike Zimmer pushed back on the narrative that he is a "jerk"

Mike Zimmer was introduced as the new defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys under head coach Mike McCarthy in a press conference on Wednesday, and he addressed the narrative that he is a ‘jerk' that has been prevalent going back to his days as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings.

“There's a reputation out there that I'm a jerk or something like that,” Mike Zimmer said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It is what it is, I guess. But you know, since it was announced I was going to be here, I've heard from so many players that played for me. Players here, not just defensive backs, the linebackers and defensive linemen have texted me and said how happy they were for me. I think if I was such a jerk I wouldn't be hearing from those guys.”

Mike Zimmer on how players feel about him: pic.twitter.com/M4hknEG7IR — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 14, 2024

Zimmer joins Mike McCarthy's staff in the fine year of the head coach's contract. He is replacing Dan Quinn, who left for the Washington Commanders head coaching job. Dan Quinn had a positive impact with the Cowboys over the last few years, but the performance in the Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers this season left a bad taste in many fans' mouths. The hope is that Zimmer can have the unit prepared to perform in big spots like that one.

It will be interesting to see how Zimmer fares with the Cowboys in 2024, and the results could determine McCarthy's long-term future with the franchise, especially when it comes to playoff results.