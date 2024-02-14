Mike Zimmer spoke on the Cowboys DC job

The Dallas Cowboys introduced new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer today in a press conference alongside Mike McCarthy, and he spoke about what it will take for the defense to improve.

“At the end of the day, honestly, it's about what the players can do,” Mike Zimmer said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “… Ideas are great and all of that. But what can they do?”

It was interesting to hear Zimmer say that it is up to the players. The Cowboys have a talented defensive unit, headlined by Micah Parsons. Zimmer will undoubtedly enjoy working with Micah Parsons, who has been a top defensive player in the league under Dan Campbell, who departed for the Washington Commanders head coaching job.

Mike McCarthy is entering the last year of his deal with the Cowboys as head coach, and after a massively disappointing showing in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers as heavy favorites, the hope is that Zimmer can have the defense ready for bigger games like that one.

It will be interesting to see if there are any big differences in scheme for Zimmer in comparison to Dan Quinn. The new defensive coordinator brings years of head coaching experience with the Minnesota Vikings.

For much of the last decade or so, the Cowboys have been a strong regular season team, but have disappointed in the playoffs. Zimmer hopes to come into Dallas and make an immediate impact that puts the Cowboys back on top in the last year of McCarthy's contract.