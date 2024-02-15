CeeDee Lamb had to clear the air.

After losing to the Green Bay Packers, a lot of criticism was hurled at the Dallas Cowboys. A person who was blasted a lot was Dak Prescott. Unexpectedly, Leta Ramirez, mother of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, was one of the people who called for the head of their quarterback. Now, the Cowboys' weapon finally got the chance to address this through his appearance on The Edge with Micah Parsons.

“Let’s get the elephant out of the room. No, I have no conscious, no I haven’t been talking to my mom about any of this. I don’t talk to my mom about my sports or my personal problems. She is just being a mom, she knows her son comes home mad fortunately when we lose,” CeeDee Lamb said about Leta Ramirez.

The Cowboys got absolutely demolished by the Packers in the NFL Wild Card Round. However, Dak Prescott did do his best in rallying the team back in the second half. With a total time of possession of 31 minutes and five seconds, he was able to complete 41 passes out of 60 attempts. This air attack got the Cowboys 403 passing yards along with three touchdowns. But, the main qualm that most fans have was the two big interceptions that he threw which resulted in the loss.

CeeDee Lamb dispels beef with Prescott and Ramirez

With this, Lamb knows that those were thoughts that only his mom had, not his. Then, he cleared the air on any sort of team-chemistry-destroying beef that may affect the Cowboys down the line.

“So she had the opportunity to voice her opinion on Facebook we know. I have, once again, I’m going to repeat this, I have no beef with my quarterback. I love my dawg he knows that. With that being said, let’s go make some more millions. Let's go score some more touchdowns,” the Cowboys receiver declared.

Lamb is coming off an insane season with the Cowboys. He notched 135 receptions for 1,749 receiving yards with an average gain of 13 yards per contest. Moreover, his lethality near the end zone was also on display as he managed to get a career-high 12 touchdowns this year. Overall, there is no other way but up for him.