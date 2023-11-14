Robert Griffin III appears to hit the football media for unfair treatment of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott as compared with Bills star Josh Allen.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wants the media to keep the same energy it has whenever it discusses Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interceptions and when it talks about Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen's turnovers.

“The industry talks about Dak’s ints the way they should talk about Josh Allen’s,” Griffin shared via X (formerly Twitter) while apparently watching Monday night's showdown between the Bills and the Denver Broncos.

Griffin's comment came amid Allen's disastrous performance against the Broncos. Although Allen was able to pass for a touchdown and run for another, he finished the contest with three total turnovers; he was picked off twice and lost a fumble once in Buffalo's 24-22 home loss to Russell Wilson and company. As for Prescott, the Cowboys star had a much better outing in Week 10, as he passed for four touchdowns against just an interception while racking up over 400 passing yards in a 49-17 home victory against the New York Giants.

Prescott has been targeted with countless criticisms this season, especially after he got intercepted three times in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on the road back in Week 5. For Griffin, the media simply doesn't go after Allen's turnover-prone ways the same way it does to the Cowboys QB.

However, Allen can expect intense scrutiny in the coming days following the loss to the Broncos.

On the season, Allen has 11 interceptions with 20 passing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Prescott, who has racked up 2,415 passing yards, has 17 touchdowns against only six interceptions.