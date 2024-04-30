After spending a year with the New England Patriots, Ezekiel Elliott is returning to the Dallas Cowboys. Elliott has agreed to terms with Dallas during the 2024 NFL free agency period following one-time Pro Bowler Tony Pollard's departure. Elliott was ecstatic about his reunion and posted a simple but bold three-letter social media reaction.
“RUN IT BACK,” Elliott posted on X.
Elliott was rumored to join Dallas after news broke of him and his agent meeting with the team in late April. He should provide much-needed ground game support on a revamped 2024 Cowboys squad.
Ezekiel Elliott may not be the rusher he used to be, but he will supply great veteran presence and support to Dallas' offense.
Elliott started his Cowboys career in 2016 when the team selected him with the fourth pick in the NFL Draft. The former Ohio State Buckeye made an unbelievable impact during his rookie season. Elliott rushed for a career-high 1.631 yards and 15 touchdowns. Thus, he earned his first and lone All-Pro honor in addition to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
His production took a slight hit after only playing 10 games his sophomore season, but he returned strong in years three and four. Elliott totaled 1,434 yards and six TDs in 2018 and garnered 1,357 yards and 12 TDs in 2019. He earned two more Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.
Things did not go the smoothest for Elliot after 2019. He had respectable seasons in 2020 and 2021, but he regressed during his last year in Dallas. Elliot rushed for 826 yards and 12 TDs in 2022. Afterward, he left the franchise to join the Patriots.
Elliott comes off a season of 642 yards and three TDs with New England. One of the most positive aspects of his 2023 season was he tied his career-high in games played at 17. The experienced RB will be a reliable offensive weapon on a Cowboys team looking to get back to the top of the NFC.
Cowboys look to avenge their 2023-24 ending
Dallas reigned atop the NFC East during the regular season, but their postseason result drew ire amongst fans. The Cowboys shockingly lost 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers in their first-round Wild Card matchup.
The team added another failed attempt to their deep playoff run aspirations. Nevertheless, Dallas is returning with a fire. The team retains full trust in head coach Mike McCarthy despite their disappointing end to the season.
“To the fans who think this team has quit on Mike McCarthy, my conversations with players don't tell me that at all. Really interesting hearing them defend him, his culture, & how he's led them on the field and off it. Their ownership of failing Mike is what stands out the most,” Jane Slater reported after Dallas' season ended.
If the Cowboys continue to add to their existing talent, McCarthy could have a great squad to work within 2024-25. In addition to Dak Prescott, the team's offensive success hinges on star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He is looking for a hefty extension by the start of the regular season, but if he and Dallas do not agree to terms, he could strategically hold out of team activities. Surely, both sides will come to an agreement.
All in all, Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys return gives fans another reason to be excited. Can the ex-Patriots RB helped Dallas get back to the top.