The Dallas Cowboys have largely had a quiet offseason of work, and they have lost some big names to make things worse, with Tony Pollard being one of their top players to leave. The Cowboys clearly needed some help at running back, which led them to turn to a familiar face in Ezekiel Elliott after he spent the past season away from Dallas.
Elliott spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cowboys, earning three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro berths along the way. He ended up getting cut after the 2022 campaign, though, with Pollard stepping up to be their top running back. Now that Pollard is gone, though, Elliott ended up being able to agree to terms with Dallas to return to their running back room for the 2024 campaign.
The wheels were in motion late last week for Zeke’s return to the #Cowboys, who reflected that by not drafting a running back. Once Zeke passes a physical, which should happen today, the franchise’s third all-time leading rusher officially be back. https://t.co/hfNLIp77lU
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2024
What helped Ezekiel Elliott decide to return to Cowboys in free agency?
Elliott had been linked to the Cowboys ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, and after they didn't use any of their eight picks on a running back, it only further heated up the rumors of a potential reunion between the two sides. Sure enough, with the draft in the rearview mirror now, Dallas made a more aggressive push for their former superstar running back, and it was enough to get him to return to town.
After enjoying a strong 2023 campaign in the New England Patriots moribound offense (184 CAR, 642 YDS, 3 TD, 51 REC, 313 YDS, 2 TD), Elliott had a handful of suitors that were pursuing him. However, his desire to further strengthen his Cowboys legacy, and a pair of meetings with Jerry and Stephen Jones, helped this deal cross the finish line.
Zeke Elliott has a physical this morning, as he and the #Cowboys have been discussing a potential return for weeks.
A meeting last week which included Stephen Jones at The Star, followed by impromptu drinks with Jerry Jones at nearby steakhouse Dee Lincoln Prime, helped seal… https://t.co/ZtznfU2IvU
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 29, 2024
Prior to the 2023 campaign, it seemed like Elliott was running out of steam, which resulted in him taking a complementary role behind Rhamondre Stevenson in New England's offense. But with Stevenson missing five games due to injury and struggling to produce when he was on the field, Elliott took on a bigger role in the offense, and showed flashes of his old self in the process.
The Cowboys still have Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman on their roster, but none of those guys really fit the lead running back role. Both Dowdle and Vaughn will probably get some run on the field, but they will likely be operating behind Elliott, who proved he can still handle a big workload last season with New England.
Fans are surely pumped to see Elliott make a return to town, especially considering how big the departure of Pollard was for this team. He won't put up the massive numbers we became accustomed to seeing from him earlier in his career, but if he can simply hold his own on the ground and give Dak Prescott another option in the passing game, he will be doing precisely what the team is looking for from him.