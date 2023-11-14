Bills QB Josh Allen's interception issues continues, as he got pick right in the very first quarter of Monday's game versus the Broncos.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills did not have a quality start against the Denver Broncos at home Monday night. In fact, Allen was already picked off in the opening period, which means he's not been intercepted in six consecutive outings. With that, he has tied Ryan Fitzpatrick for the longest such streak by a Buffalo signal-caller in over a decade, as noted by ESPN Stats & Info.

“Josh Allen has thrown an interception in 6 straight games. That's the longest streak by a Bills QB since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2011.”

Allen was looking to connect with Gabriel Davis on a third-and-four 28 yards away from Denver's end zone but the Bills wide receiver failed to secure the ball that eventually landed in the hands of Broncos defensive back Justin Simmons. By the end of the first quarter, Allen had gone 5-for-9 for 43 passing yards with no touchdowns.

Something just doesn't feel right about the Bills. While they are still regarded among the chief Super Bowl contenders in the 2023 NFL season, they also entered Week 10 with just a 5-4 record. Should they lose this game against Russell Wilson and the Broncos, the Bills can expect doubts to grow louder about whether they really have it in them to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Turnovers have been slowing the Bills down in 2023. After nine weeks of football, they averaged 1.6 giveaways per outing — exactly the same number of takeaways they're averaging. Allen entered Week 10 with 2,423 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns but also carried with him nine interceptions.