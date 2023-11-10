Dallas Cowboys' Stephen Jones reveals the reason for signing Martavis Bryant after his reinstatement into the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys made a surprise addition to their receiving core this week when they added former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant.

Bryant hasn't played in the NFL since 2018 when he last was with the Raiders — before they even moved to Las Vegas. The talented wide receiver was unable to stay on the field consistently due to facing suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He missed the first four games of 2015, the entire 2016 season and was suspended indefinitely at the end of the 2018 season.

Still, Bryant's size and talent were something that Jerry and Stephen Jones couldn't turn down after the former Clemson receiver was reinstated.

“I think the biggest thing is he brings a body type (6-4, 215), his size, his speed, his length, the whole nine yards that’s something we just don’t have in our receiving corps,” Stephen Jones said. “Nothing against the guys we got here, but we were watching him practice (Thursday) and he’s just about a head taller than the rest of the crew. He’s got a good pedigree. He obviously played and played well in this league before. We just thought it was a good use of a practice squad spot. It’s a long season. You never know how the injury bug is going to go. I love our receiving crew but he has a body type we just don’t have in our receiving corps,” via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Martavis Bryant was out of football for a couple years before going back in 2021. He has since played in the Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League and XFL. Now, he makes his unexpected return to the NFL with the Cowboys. He adds size to a receiving core which features CeeDee Lamb (6-2, 200), Michael Gallup (6-1, 198) and Brandin Cooks (5-10, 183).

The Cowboys and Bryant take on the New York Giants this Sunday.