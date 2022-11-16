Published November 16, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

After being shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the XFL aims for a 2023 restart. As part of rebooting the league, the XFL is holding its player draft on Wednesday, beginning with offensive players. Among the XFL draft picks are some familiar names to NFL fans, including a former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout known for off-field issues. According to the official XFL Twitter account, the Vegas Vipers selected wide receiver Martavis Bryant, with the fifth pick.

The talented 6-foot-4 receiver has not played in the NFL since 2018 with the then-Oakland Raiders. Bryant was suspended indefinitely by the league for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement dating back to a 2016 violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. According to Pro Football Reference, the former Clemson standout logged 145 receptions for 2183 yards and 17 touchdowns across 44 games in four seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders.

Bryant’s post-NFL career includes brief stints with two different teams in the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Argonauts in 2021 and Edmonton Elks in 2022. However, Bryant never appeared in a single game with either team. Despite the time off from playing football, being a top-five pick in a startup league draft certainly gives credence to the level of talent Bryant possesses.

Another wrinkle that makes this opportunity for Bryant interesting is that the head coach of the XFL’s Vipers is Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Steelers and Raiders player Rod Woodson. Perhaps the connection the two share will be helpful as the soon-to-be 31-year-old Bryant gets his professional football career back on track.