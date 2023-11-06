The Dallas Cowboys are set to work out former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Martavis Bryant after his reinstatement in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys' 2023 season has been… confusing, to say the least. The team is 5-3 for the season, a perfectly respectable record that puts them in position for the Wild Card round. However, their games have been rather hit-or-miss. They can go from shellacking the New York Giants to being destroyed by the Arizona Cardinals on a per-week basis.

After a loss to division rivals Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys are looking to add some depth, particularly at the wide receiver position. Martavis Bryant, the former Pittsburgh Steeler WR who was suspended for violating the substance abuse policy, was reinstated by the NFL. Dallas is working out Bryant tomorrow, per Dianna Russini.

“Veteran WR Martavis Bryant who has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell, is expected to workout for the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018 when he was with the Oakland Raiders.”

The Cowboys, on paper, should have a solid group of wide receiver on deck for Dak Prescott. CeeDee Lamb has come into his own, Michael Gallup was expected to take a step, and they signed veteran Brandin Cooks to bolster their roster. However, the offense isn't quite clicking the way they want to, despite Lamb's heroics.

Gallup, in particular, has been disappointing. The veteran only has 22 catches on the season for 243 yards, numbers that just aren't acceptable for a supposed Super Bowl contender. That's the reason why the team is looking for more talent at the WR position.

Martavis Bryant was a former fourth-round pick by the Steelers. He had a few solid seasons in Pittsburgh before being shipped to the Raiders. Since 2018, he has not played a down in the NFL due to a violation of the drug policy back then.

The Cowboys lost a hard-fought game against the Eagles where they came oh-so-close to winning. Unfortunately, their final drive came up just short. Dallas will have a chance to bounce back against the struggling Giants next week.