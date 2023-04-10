Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition is now available for PlayStation VR 2 and Oculus Quest 2. Developer Survios announced its April debut just ahead of the PSVR2’s launch. To mark the occasion, a new launch day trailer has been released, showcasing the new content players can jump into.

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Release Date: April 4, 2023

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition launched on PSVR2 and Meta Quest 2 on April 4, 2023. The game originally debuted on September 25, 2018 on PC and PS4 as well as the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift as well as the Oculus Quest later in its life cycle.. The game is developed and published by Survios.

Gameplay

Creed: Rise to Glory is a virtual reality boxing game that lets players experience the world of professional boxing. As Adonis Creed, the protagonist from the Creed movie franchise, players work to rise through the ranks of the boxing world to become a world champion.

The game begins with players training under the guidance of the legendary Rocky Balboa. Players hone their boxing skills through a variety of exercises and mini-games, such as hitting the speed bag, working the heavy bag, and practicing footwork.

During matches, players step into the virtual ring and face off against a diverse range of opponents, each with their own unique fighting styles and strengths. The game’s controls allow players to throw jabs, hooks, and uppercuts using the motion controllers. Players must also us defensive moves like blocking and parrying to avoid attacks, then counter with their own.

Story

Creed: Rise to Glory’s story revolves around the journey of Adonis Creed, the son of the legendary Apollo Creed, who aspires to follow in his father’s footsteps in the world of professional boxing.

Under the mentorship of Rocky Balboa, Adonis trains to hone his skills and overcome the challenges that come his way. As players progress through the game, they will experience the trials and tribulations Adonis faces on his path to greatness. This includes battling a diverse roster of formidable opponents, each with their own distinct fighting styles and strengths.

For more news on gaming and the latest releases, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.