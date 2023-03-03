Though a critically acclaimed and award-winning actor, Michael B. Jordan is no stranger to the ring.

In fact, with the recently released Creed III — in which Jordan is both the central protagonist and producer — now being shown in theaters throughout the globe, the whole world knows that Jordan is quite adept at working his 1-2 around the ring. Everyone except for Jake Paul and Logan Paul, the YouTube sensations turned fighters (well, technically Logan is a professional wrestler.)

In fact, Logan called out Jordan late in 2018, saying that watching the movie Creed made him want to box the star actor.

“I’m watching this movie and I’m like, Michael B. Jordan, big fan… [I] could probably beat your ass in the ring, not gonna lie.”

Jordan may have given the Logan Paul callout little attention on the surface. However, he reveals to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated that Paul tempted him to actually get in the ring.

“I would say maybe once, and it was more or less just me and a bunch of my friends watching a lot of people get inside the ring that didn’t necessarily have as much experience as I did. The conversation was like, ‘Mike, when you getting in there?'”

When asked who he considered fighting, Jordan names the Paul brothers. Logan, in particular.

“Nah, it was just one of those things where it’s like you start seeing like Jake Paul, Logan Paul, those guys getting in the ring and all these YouTubers, just that whole era,” Jordan says.

“It really started to become a big draw and bring in a big audience. I guess right around that time. And I think [Logan Paul] called me out. I kind of let it slide. But it was definitely something that I thought about once or twice.”