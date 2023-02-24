PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) games were among the various announcements in the recently concluded February 2023 PlayStation State of Play. In case you missed the stream, here are the five PSVR2 games that were announced during the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play.

Foglands

Foglands is a VR Atmospheric sci-fi western roguelike shooter. It will be available on PSVR2 and PC (requires a VR headset). In the game, the toxic Fog has coated the world, rendering the surface inhospitable to life. You take control of a new Runner, a resident of a community residing in The Hold, an underground bunker. As a Runner, it is your job to brave the dangers of the Fog and scavenge what you can to keep the bunker going.

However, your first mission does not go as planned and ends in complete disaster. However, you meet a mysterious character who calls himself the Stranger. He promises to give you boons, rewards, and multiple second chances so that you can hunt down the creatures threatening your home. Using his gifts, you must run again and again to protect The Hold.

Foglands comes out this year, although an official release date is still not available. You can read the official blog post to learn more about Foglands and its development.

Green Hell

Green Hell VR is an upcoming release on the PSVR2. The game is already available on PC (requires a VR headset) as well as the Oculus Quest. Players take control of Jake Higgins, a famous anthropologist who finds himself stuck and lost in the Amazon Jungle, hence the game’s title. With only a watch, backpack, and survival guide, he must use everything at his disposal to survive.

Much like Jake in the game, Green Hell VR intends to make full use of the functionalities of the PSVR2. From the headset’s feedback and audio to the haptic feedback on the controllers. Green Hell VR intends to deliver a very immersive experience to the player. If you’ve ever wanted to explore the Amazon rainforest and experience its beauty and danger, then this game is for you.

There is no official release date yet, but this game will come out this 2023. You can head over to the game’s official blog post to learn more about what the game has to offer.

Synapse

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Synapse is an upcoming PSVR2 shooter, and a new game from developers nDreams. Taking what they learned from their previous VR shooter Fracked, they created yet another shooter in Synapse. Instead of only relying on guns, Synapse lets the player use telekinesis. And this isn’t something you just bring out every now and then. The player dual-wields his telekinetic powers with his wide variety of firearms. This lets the players shape the battlefield as they see fit while shooting down any enemy in their way. The player can use their telekinesis to move objects, enemies, and more. For what reason you move them is entirely up to you.

The player can move boxes for offensive or defensive maneuvers, grab enemies and throw them off the side of a cliff, or drag them closer to you to reload on their heads. If you can imagine it, you can most likely do it in Synapse.

For a more in-depth look at Synapse and how they will implement 1:1 motion control for telekinesis, you can check out the official blog post. Sadly, other than the 2023 release year window, we don’t know when exactly this game will come out.

Journey to Foundation

Journey to Foundation is a science-fiction PSVR2 shooter set in the Foundation book series of author Isaac Asimov. Players must travel through the Periphery, an area of space where “relationships will be strained, loyalties will be tested, and … factions will rise and fall.” The future of The Periphery is in your hands. Players take control of Ward, an agent for the Commission of Public Safety. After hearing news of civil unrest, you get sent to investigate, and it is there that you learn of the existence of the Foundation from defectors seeking to leave the Empire.

Will you join them and look for the Foundation? Or will you stay loyal to the Empire and take down the defectors? The choice is yours.

Journey To Foundation comes out in the Autumn of this year, 2023. You can learn more about the features and mechanics by reading their official blog post about it.

Before Your Eyes

Before Your Eyes, a game originally for Android, iOS, PC, is now making its way to the PSVR2 as well. The atmospheric and story-driven game will take players through a story of life, hope, love, and more. The game takes full advantage of the PSVR2’s eye-tracking abilities, which is a key gameplay mechanic in the game. Although this sounds weird, it really isn’t. The game is a simple one, however, the story it delivers, and the way it delivers it is an amazing experience altogether. If you find yourself looking for a game to relax in, and just bask in the atmosphere, then this might just be what you’re looking for.

Before Your Eyes for the PSVR2 comes out on March 10, 2023. You can read more about what the game has to offer in its official blog post.

That’s all of the PSVR2 games that are coming out this year as announced in the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.