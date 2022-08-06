Cubs make Andrelton Simmons decision upon return from IL

The Chicago Cubs designated shortstop Andrelton Simmons for assignment on Saturday, per MLB Trade Rumors. Simmons had previously been on the injured list. However, he was immediately designated for assignment upon his return to the active roster.

Simmons was on the injured list with a shoulder strain. The Cubs didn’t need to keep him around when he returned given his struggles in 2022. In 34 games, the veteran slashed a very underwhelming .173/.244/.187. But Simmons has always been known as a glove-first infielder. Teams may be interested in Andrelton Simmons given his impressive defensive prowess. Simmons has won 4 Gold Gloves in his career.

Additionally, he has displayed a decent hit tool in the past. In 2020 with the Los Angeles Angels, Simmons slashed .297/.346/.356. From 2015-2020, he never posted a batting average below .264. But his main attraction for potential suitors will be his glove.

The Cubs may have kept him around if they were looking to compete. But they are near the bottom of the NL Central and in a state of rebuilding so there isn’t much of a reason to keep Andrelton Simmons on the roster. Chicago wants their up-and-coming young players to get plenty of repetitions at the big league level during the second-half of the year. The Cubs likely wished they would have been able to trade him ahead of the MLB trade deadline. but the aforementioned injury limited his trade value on the market.

Andrelton Simmons should draw interest as he goes through waivers. He could be a key contributor for a contending team down the stretch as the playoffs draw near.