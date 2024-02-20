PS Plus adds 13 new games for Premium and Extra subscribers in February, broadening its diverse and captivating gaming collection.

Sony's PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) subscription service continues to expand its catalog with the latest addition of 13 games to its PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers, providing subscribers with a broader array of choices for their gaming pleasure. The update, which occurred on the third Tuesday of the month, follows Sony's established schedule of releasing new titles to its platform, enriching the gaming experience for its members.

This month's update includes a mix of genres and titles, ensuring that there's something for every type of gamer. Among the new offerings, PS Plus Extra subscribers can now enjoy nine additional games, including major hits like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Need for Speed Unbound. PS Plus Premium members receive these and four extra titles, making for a total of 13 new games to delve into. Notably, this month's lineup includes the PSP classic Resistance: Retribution, available exclusively to Premium subscribers.

Highlighted Games In The New PS Plus Lineup:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, players dive into the role of Eivor, a Viking destined to lead their clan from Norway's harsh winters to England's fruitful lands in the ninth century. This open-world adventure spans the icy fjords of Norway to the battle-scarred kingdoms of England, offering a mix of action, strategy, and exploration. Players will raid, build their settlement, and influence the power balance in a dynamic world.

The game emphasizes player choice, impacting Eivor's legacy and the Viking clan's future. With a rich narrative set in the Dark Ages, Valhalla invites gamers to experience the Viking saga in a breathtakingly brutal yet beautiful world.

LEGO Jurassic World (PS4)

LEGO Jurassic World takes players on a thrilling journey through all four Jurassic Park movies, reimagined with LEGO's signature charm and wit. This action-packed adventure lets you explore Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna, solve puzzles, and build your way through key moments in the franchise. Players can control dinosaurs, collect DNA, and play through scenes from the films with a wide array of characters.

The game blends iconic Jurassic Park moments with LEGO's playful creativity, offering a prehistoric adventure that's fun for all ages. It's a unique way to relive the magic of the movies while engaging in the interactive fun that LEGO games are known for.

Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)

Need for Speed Unbound accelerates the franchise into the underground street racing scene with a unique visual style that combines street art with high-speed racing. Players customize their cars, evade the police, and race to become the ultimate street racer in a vibrant, dynamic environment.

The game stands out with its artistic flair and adrenaline-fueled gameplay, offering an immersive racing experience. Dynamic weather and a pulsating soundtrack heighten the intensity, making each race a thrilling chase.

Tales of Arise (PS4/PS5)

Tales of Arise invites players into a compelling narrative of two intertwined planets, Dahna and Rena, where the quest for freedom against tyranny takes center stage. Players follow Alphen and Shionne as they unite to challenge the oppressors, blending an emotionally rich story with fast-paced combat.

The game is celebrated for its stunning visuals, deep character development, and innovative gameplay within the RPG genre. Tales of Arise offers a thought-provoking journey, questioning the essence of justice and freedom.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition (PS5)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition sends players to a colony on the brink, where your actions as the unexpected variable will decide its fate. This edition enhances the acclaimed RPG with improved graphics and additional content, diving deeper into its corporate-dominated universe.

Choices matter in this narrative-driven adventure, offering a mix of humor, story, and player impact. The game challenges players to navigate through moral dilemmas in a world where corporations have taken control, crafting their unique story.

Full PS Plus Extra & Premium List For February 2024

Sony's PS Plus service has consistently provided value to its subscribers through a steady stream of new games. The inclusion of titles across different genres, from RPGs to action-adventures and racing games, ensures a varied gaming experience. This month's update is particularly RPG-heavy, with seven out of the thirteen new titles belonging to this genre, showcasing Sony's commitment to catering to fans of narrative-driven gameplay.

The PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers were introduced to offer subscribers a more layered subscription model, including access to a vast library of games. PS Plus Extra provides a substantial catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games, while PS Plus Premium adds classics from the PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP eras, along with all the benefits of the Extra tier.

Sony's PS Plus Release Schedule Keeps Gamers Engaged

Sony's structured release schedule has created a predictable cycle for fans, who eagerly anticipate the monthly announcements. The company reveals the upcoming month's PS Plus Essential Tier games on the last Wednesday of each month, with these titles becoming available on the first Tuesday of the new month. The PS Plus Extra and Premium games are then announced on the following Wednesday and released on the third Tuesday, keeping subscribers regularly updated with fresh content.

As players explore the new titles added to PS Plus Extra and Premium, anticipation is already building for the March lineup. With the diverse selection of games available, Sony's subscription service continues to be a significant draw for gamers looking to explore a wide range of experiences. Whether delving into the historical open world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, racing through the streets in Need for Speed Unbound, or embarking on a grand adventure in Tales of Arise, PS Plus subscribers have plenty to keep them entertained.

