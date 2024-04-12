Week three of the UFL kicks off in Arlington, Texas as the DC Defenders face the Arlington Renegades. It is time to continue our UFL odds series with a Defenders-Renegades prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Defenders come into the game sitting at 1-1 on the year, in second in the XFL division. They need the season on the road, losing to the San Antonio Brahmas 27-12/ In week two, they would make the comeback, winning 23-18 at home against the Houston Roughnecks. Meanwhile, the Arlington Renegades do not have a win on the year and are last in the XFL division. They opened the season with a loss to the Birmingham Stallions, and then last week, they lost a close game on the road with the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Battlehawks drove the field and hit a field goal with two seconds left to get the win.
Here are the UFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
UFL Odds: Defenders-Renegades Odds
DC Defenders: +1 (-120)
Moneyline: -115
Arlington Renegades: -1 (+100)
Moneyline: -105
Over: 43.5 (-110)
Under: 43.5 (-110)
How to Watch Defenders vs. Renegades
Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT
TV: ESPN/ESPN+
Why Defenders Will Cover/Win
The Defender's offense is fifth in the UFL in yards this year. They are sixth in rushing yards and fourth in passing yards this year. The Defenders are also sixth in scoring this year. Jordan Ta'amu lesads the team. He has passed for 439 yards this year with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has done a solid job of keeping out of trouble in general, with just five sacks on the year. Further, Ta'amu has run for 27 yards on the ear, on eight attempts.
Rushing has been an issue for the Defenders. This top rusher this year is Cam'Ron Harris. He has 17 attempts this year for 54 yards and no scores. He has also been tackled for a loss in eight of his 17 carries this year. Darius Hagans is second on the team with 11 rushes for 29 yards. He is also the only player to score on the ground this year. In the receiving game. Ty Scott has led the way. He has brought in five of seven targets for 104 yards and a touchdown this year. Joining him in scoring this year is Briley Moore-McKinney, who has seven receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. Chris Moore has also shown to be a big play threat. He has just two receptions but for 54 yards.
The Defenders are fifth in the UFL in yards against, ranking fourth against the rush and seventh against the pass. They are also seventh in points allowed this year. Further, the Defenders have just two turnovers created this year, both fumble recoveries. Michael Joseph leads the team in tackles, coming in with 12 of them. He also has one tackle for a loss. The Defenders have just two sacks this year, with Malik Fisher having one and Derick Roberson having the other. Roberson has also forced a fumble.
Why Renegades Will Cover/Win
The Renegades are fourth in the UFL in total yards this year. They are fifth in rushing yards while sitting third in passing yards this year. Further, the Renegades are fourth in points per game this year. Luis Perez has been leading this team. He comes in with 447 yards this year while passing for a 70.2 percent completion percentage. He has two touchdowns and just one interception as well.
In the running game, Leddie Brown leads the way. He has just 49 yards rushing this year on 15 attempts. De'Veon Smith leads the team in attempts, with 16 of them, but just 40 yards and a score. Lindsey Scott Jr. has also scored this year, with five carries and 19 yards. In the receiving game, J.P. Payton leads the way, but he has just six catches for 99 yards this year. Isiaha Winstead and Sal Cannella have the two touchdowns this year. Winstead has two receptions for 60 yards and a score. Cannella has six receptions for 59 yards and a score.
The Renegades are last in the UFL in yards allowed, last in rushing yards again, and passing yards against. Further, they have given up the most points per game this year. Marquel Lee leads the team in tackles this year, with 14, but has just one tackle for a loss. Further, Duron Lowe and Darren Evans both have interceptions this year but have also allowed plenty of yards through the air.
Final Defenders-Renegades Prediction & Pick
The defense of the Renegades will be the issue here. Not only have thye given up the most yards this year, they have done so by nearly 180 yards. That is 90 yards per game more than the second-worst defense. They also give up 4.5 points more per game than any other team in the UFL. The two offensive units are very similar, but while the Defender's defense is not great, the Renegades are the worst by a lot. Take the Defenders in this one.
Final Defenders-Renegades Prediction & Pick: Defenders ML (-115)