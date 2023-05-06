The New York Giants resolved a notable offseason dilemma on Thursday, as they reached an agreement on a four-year, $90 million extension deal with Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence became the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL today behind Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and Tennessee Titans standout Jeffery Simmons. The $60 million guaranteed in Lawrence’s deal is tied with Donald and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for the second most guaranteed to a defensive tackle.

Lawrence is coming off a productive 2022 season with the Giants, where he recorded career highs in both sacks (7.5) and quarterback hits (28).

Lawrence is not only aiming to build on his promising fourth campaign with the Giants, but he is also hoping to one day see his name enshrined in Canton.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“My ultimate goal is to be legendary, to be a Hall of Famer,” Lawrence said during a press conference on Friday. “I got drafted. That’s one step. Okay, let’s have a good rookie year. Let’s not make the same mistakes the next year. Let’s keep building until you get to where you’re at, and I’m not where I’m at now, where I want to be.

“I think it’s just a constant growth, as a person honestly, and then as a player.”

Lawrence has ways to go before he can be considered a player worthy of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he sure has what it takes to accomplish this feat.