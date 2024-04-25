Barring an unforeseen change in philosophy, the Chicago Bears will be drafting quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, what the Bears do with the No. 9 overall pick is still up for debate.
While they could land another premier prospect, Chicago has also entertained the idea of a trade. The Bears have told teams they are ready to move down from No. 9 if the price is right, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Chicago is no stranger to NFL Draft trades. The fact they have the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 is because they dealt No. 1 in 2023 to the Carolina Panthers. They added DJ Moore in the trade and went to land Darnell Wright with their first-rounder in 2023; both standouts on offense.
Now, the Bears find themselves in a similar position. Especially after trading Justin Fields, Chicago has made it very clear they will be landing their quarterback of the present and future at No. 1. But with another top 10 pick, the Bears can further enhance their draft riches. Moving down in the first would allow Chicago to accrue more picks and the ability to add a number of talented prospects.
The Bears will start of the 2024 NFL Draft with a banger with their likely selection of Caleb Williams. But when their name is called once more, all eyes will be on Chicago for what will be a difficult decision.
What Bears need outside of quarterback
The No. 1 pick will address the biggest need on Chicago's roster. However, quarterback isn't the only position the Bears should look to improve at heading into 2024.
While they went out and traded for Keenan Allen, the Bears could still look for extra receiving help. Beyond Moore and Allen, Chicago has former draftees themselves in Tyler Scott and Velus Jones among a number of players battling for the No. 3 role. If a player like Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers is available at No. 9 it may be hard for Chicago to trade down. But if both are off the board, it makes the Bears' plan a little easier.
If they didn't go wide receiver, the Bears would likely target a defensive line. Montez Sweat proved to be a strong addition off the edge, Chicago could add an explosive counterpart next to him like Dallas Turner. Or they could bolster the middle of the line with a strong defensive tackle in Byron Murphy. Of course, those are options if they are to stay at No. 9.
If the Bears don't go too far back in the first round, perhaps one of those defensive players will be available. But a trade would be more about adding a number of prospects rather than the players at the top. With a wide receiver class as strong as 2024's the Bears will surely see how the draft unfolds. But if the board isn't to their liking, Ryan Poles and company seem prepared to make a deal.