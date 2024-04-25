The 2024 WNBA Draft has ushered in a wave of talent that promises to reshape the league. As the season approaches, let's explore some bold predictions for some of the top WNBA rookies: Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese.
Caitlin Clark (No. 1 – Indiana Fever)
Prediction: Caitlin Clark, the unparalleled talent from Iowa, was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever.
Given her transition to playing with Fever's talented roster, Clark is poised to enhance her assist game, especially playing alongside Aaliyah Boston, last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year and also the No. 1 pick by the Fever in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Just watch the video posted by the Fever to social media Wednesday, featuring both Boston and Clark practicing together for the first time as teammates. The responses on social media said what everybody was thinking: this could be the Fever's year with the two superstars.
Clark will not only maintain her scoring average but will also lead the league in assists, achieving a rare feat for a rookie. This prediction is based on her college performance where she led NCAA Division I in points and assists in a single season, a feat that demonstrates her all-around playmaking ability.
Not only that, but history points to good things ahead for Indiana: historically, having back-to-back first overall picks in the WNBA leads to postseason success. For example, the Seattle Storm drafted Lauren Jackson and Sue Bird in 2001 and 2002, respectively, leading to their 2004 championship, while the Las Vegas Aces' top picks in 2018 and 2019 resulted in a 2022 championship. Hopefully for the Fever, who last won in 2012 and have recently struggled, the trend indicated that they are well-positioned to become championship contenders again between the drafts of both Aaliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark.
Cameron Brink (No. 2 – Los Angeles Sparks)
Prediction: Cameron Brink, who joins the Los Angeles Sparks as the second pick, brings her formidable defensive skills from Stanford.
Brink will dominate defensively, leading all rookies in both block averages per game and rebounds per game. At Stanford, she averaged 3.5 blocks and 11 rebounds in her senior year, proving her ability to control the paint. Her draft by the Sparks' fills a critical need for the team, according to Los Angeles head coach Curt Miller.
“We were near the bottom of the standings in overall rebounding and certainly rim protection, so that was a point of emphasis to continue to look at in this draft, and (I’m) really excited that we’ve added pieces that will help to that,” Miller said, per Kevin Jing of The Stanford Daily.
She’s already getting some early chemistry with the Sparks under her belt, as she competes in USA Basketball’s FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series alongside Sparks’ player Dearica Hamby. It suggests a smooth transition to the WNBA's physicality and pace, setting her up to follow in the footsteps of defensive stalwarts like Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker in making an immediate impact.
Kamilla Cardoso (No. 3 – Chicago Sky)
Prediction: Kamilla Cardoso, drafted No. 3 by the Chicago Sky, is poised for a standout rookie season following South Carolina’s recent NCAA championship success. One prediction for Cardoso is that she will rank within the top five for blocks across the WNBA.
With her impressive 6-foot-7 frame, she can leverage her size to enhance the Sky's frontcourt, particularly in rebounding and defense. Her effectiveness was already evident in college, where she averaged 14.3 points and 9.5 rebounds, shooting 59.8% from the field in her final season.
Angel Reese (Pick No. 7 – Chicago Sky)
Prediction: Angel Reese, also headed to Chicago, is anticipated to be a force to be reckoned with alongside Cardoso. Her physicality and rebounding skills honed during her final season at LSU, where she averaged 20.3 points and 15.5 rebounds.
Partnering with Cardoso, Reese's transition to the WNBA will be bolstered by their dynamic frontcourt synergy. Her aggressive style and quick adaptation could make her a pivotal figure in the Sky's strategies on both ends of the court