The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books. After three days full of surprises, 259 young players found out where they will start their professional careers. Seven of them will be joining the Kansas City Chiefs. With hopes of getting another ring in this upcoming season, these rookies might need to contribute right away. Still, Kansas City’s front office could go after more help in free agency.

The Chiefs had a slow start to the 2022 season, going 4-2 with a loss to the rebuilding Indianapolis Colts. Then, Kansas City managed to close out the season 10-1, with the only loss coming against the then-reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

With wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bengals in the playoffs, the Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl for the third time since 2020. Thanks to a comeback led by MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City managed to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles, taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in the last four years.

While the Chiefs have made some significant personnel changes this offseason, they may not be done quite yet. Kansas City could still use some veteran depth on the roster, which could be very helpful on another Super Bowl run.

With all that in mind, here are three free agents that the Kansas City Chiefs should target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. DE Jadeveon Clowney

A big move the Chiefs made after their Super Bowl victory was releasing Frank Clark. The defensive end was a Pro Bowler in three out of the four seasons he played for the franchise, starting at defensive end en route to a pair of Super Bowl rings.

While the team did select Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round, Kansas City might need someone more experienced to step into Clark’s shoes. Even if the rookie starts right away, the Chiefs could add a veteran to mentor him. One player who fits that mold and is still available on the market is Jadeveon Clowney.

The former No. 1 overall pick is a three-time Pro Bowler and has played in the postseason with two different franchises. Recently waived by the Cleveland Browns, Clowney had nine sacks in the 2021 season.

By bringing in Clowney, the Chiefs would allow Anudike-Uzomah developmental snaps before making him a full-time starter. That way, the team would have a solid defensive end to complement the front seven while young players like Anudike-Uzomah learn the NFL ropes.

Since Clowney is coming off a larger contract with Cleveland, he could be willing to sign a friendly deal with the Chiefs to pursue a title in 2023.

2. LB Myles Jack

Another area the Chiefs could seek additional depth for next season is linebacker. They added Drue Tranquill in free agency to team with rising incumbent starters Nick Bolton and Willie Gay, but could always use more experience and versatility defensively.

One linebacker who is still available on the free-agent market is Myles Jack. The Pittsburgh Steelers recently released him from the last year of his contract despite Jack being a starter this past season.

In 2022, Jack registered 104 total tackles, including 61 solo tackles and three tackles for loss. He also had a quarterback hit and three pass breakups.

While he might have not lived up to the expectations of a second-round pick, Jack is still just 27 years old. He could be a contributor on a contender like the Chiefs, even if he is a backup or a core member of special teams.

Jack could battle for a roster spot in Kansas City on a contract worth veteran’s minimum, which would not only help him, but push his new Chiefs teammates to battle even harder for playing time.

1. WR Jarvis Landry

Finally, another unit the Chiefs should still address in free agency is the receiving group. The main issue is that JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the New England Patriots after he had 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season with Kansas City. He only trailed Travis Kelce in catches and yards in 2022. Mecole Hardman also departed in free agency, joining the New York Jets.

Kansas City ended up selecting Rashee Rice out of SMU in the second round of the draft. However, just like the other names in this list, the team could opt for more experience in free agency, making Jarvis Landry an intriguing option for the Chiefs.

The five-time Pro Bowler spent last season with the New Orleans Saints. In nine games, he totaled 25 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown.

Although his numbers are not as great as they once were, Landry could still provide some valuable deep catches and be a leader for such as young, unproven receiving unit.