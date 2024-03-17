With the San Diego Padres trading for Dylan Cease, the NL West has added another top flight pitcher to the mix. As the Arizona Diamondbacks prepare for another potential playoff run, Torey Lovullo is well ware of the rising talent in the NL West.
The Diamondbacks will be in for a tough test whenever they're going up against Cease. But he's just the tip of the iceberg for Lovullo, who had the perfect reaction to the trade announcement, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
“I wish the best players would quit coming to the NL West,” Lovullo said.
Arizona doubled down on their trip to the World Series by spending over $135 million in free agency. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers spent over $1 billion while the San Francisco Giants doled out over $261 million. Now, the Padres have Cease.
It'll be tricky sledding for the Diamondbacks to battle their way through the West. While Lovullo is able to joke about the power creep, he understands that he has a squad ready to win regardless of the competition around them.
With a rising star to build around in Corbin Carroll, the Diamondbacks added players such as Eduardo Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez and Joc Pederson. Arizona is determined to prove that their success in 2023 wasn't a fluke.
Adding Dylan Cease to an already stacked NL West will make that objective tougher for the Diamondbacks. Perhaps Torey Lovullo won't be laughing when Arizona seems him on the mound. But for now, Lovullo is ready to roll with the punches and help get the Diamondbacks back to the top of the National League.