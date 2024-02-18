Gallen warns the Diamondbacks' World Series chase just got real.

In the aftermath of their unexpected 2023 World Series run, the Arizona Diamondbacks, led by ace Zac Gallen, have issued a bold claim about their future ambitions. The message is clear: the Diamondbacks not just content with last year's success; they're hungry for more.

“We are a better team,” Gallen said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports. “But now, we’ve got to prove it. We feel in this clubhouse that we should make the postseason every year. That’s our goal. Now, we’ve got to go out and finish the job.”

Last season, the Diamondbacks defied odds by making it to the World Series, showcasing their talent against formidable opponents like the Brewers, Dodgers, and Phillies, before pushing the Rangers to a Game 5 in the World Series.

“I’m sure a lot of people across the league thought what we did last year was a fluke,” Zac Gallen said. “We have the mindset that we need to prove it again. So in this clubhouse, guys embrace it, really.

“Obviously, with success you can become complacent, but that’s not the personality in this clubhouse. Guys this offseason were working out just as hard as if we didn’t make the playoffs.”

The Diamondbacks have strategically bolstered their roster in the off-season, signaling their intent to remain contenders. The addition of Eduardo Rodriguez, the retention of Eugenio Suarez and the signing of Joc Pederson as their left-handed hitting DH are moves designed to solidify their competitive edge.

Yet, Arizona is mindful of the precariousness of their position. With 84 wins last season, they barely clinched a playoff spot, a scenario they acknowledge cannot be their comfort zone. General Manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo have emphasized improvement and consistency, aiming to elevate the team's performance to avoid the uncertainties of a wild-card berth.

Lovullo's approach to managing expectations — focusing on setting a high standard rather than succumbing to the pressure of expectations — reflects a mature handling of the newfound attention on the Diamondbacks.

“We’re going to talk about a standard rather than expectation,” Lovullo said. “I think that’s a good way to avoid that because expectations can become burdensome. You look at them, you set then up, and then you start to achieve something that may or may not be attainable. It might create a limitation.”